Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 343.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 306 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 5,771 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 0.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,558 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 16,386 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COO has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $371.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $372.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.80.

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 37,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.72, for a total value of $12,667,877.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $23,640,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Cooper Companies news, COO Gerard H. Warner III sold 1,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.53, for a total transaction of $414,084.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,283.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 37,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.72, for a total transaction of $12,667,877.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,640,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,726 shares of company stock valued at $13,451,962 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:COO opened at $372.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.72. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.21 and a 1 year high of $424.36. The stock has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $345.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.05.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The medical device company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.24. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $858.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

