Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Buys 1,800 Shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) by 196.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Matthews International were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 92.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Matthews International by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Matthews International by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Matthews International by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Matthews International by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,406,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,948,000 after acquiring an additional 14,222 shares during the period. 81.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MATW opened at $35.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.85. Matthews International Co. has a 52-week low of $22.12 and a 52-week high of $39.64.

Matthews International ( NASDAQ:MATW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a positive return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $449.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.56 million. Analysts forecast that Matthews International Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Matthews International’s payout ratio is currently -37.10%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Matthews International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment consists of bronze and granite memorials, and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation and incineration equipment for the cemetery and funeral home industries.

