Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Buys 291 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 109.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 558 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LSTR. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Landstar System from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Landstar System from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James raised Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Landstar System from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.36.

Landstar System Stock Down 1.3 %

LSTR opened at $173.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.26 and a 200-day moving average of $166.73. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $188.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.90.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.02). Landstar System had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.21%.

Insider Transactions at Landstar System

In related news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total value of $1,280,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,578 shares in the company, valued at $3,215,719.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total transaction of $1,280,580.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,719.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ricardo S. Coro sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total transaction of $553,890.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,092,693.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

