Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Buys 377 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 262.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $51.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.11. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.66 and a 1-year high of $65.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 7.70%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.02%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on American International Group from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.46.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

