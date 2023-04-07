Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Buys 3,896 Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) by 253.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,435 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Knowles were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Knowles by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,435 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 11,686 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Knowles by 13.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,587 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Knowles by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,592 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 17,641 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Knowles by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 258,981 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Knowles by 13.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 79,152 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Knowles stock opened at $16.57 on Friday. Knowles Co. has a 12-month low of $11.57 and a 12-month high of $20.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Knowles ( NYSE:KN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $197.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.00 million. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 7.04% and a negative net margin of 56.24%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Knowles in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

