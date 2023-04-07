Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 60.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CINF. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 75.8% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CINF opened at $111.85 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $143.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.44.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.01). Cincinnati Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -100.00%.

CINF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.60.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

