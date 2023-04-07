Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) by 298.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,060 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Itron were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Itron in the third quarter valued at $809,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Itron by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Itron by 25.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,657 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Itron during the third quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Itron by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 16,965 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Itron

In other Itron news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 1,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total value of $74,168.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,104,744.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 1,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total transaction of $74,168.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,104,744.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 1,089 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total transaction of $60,591.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,164.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,365 shares of company stock worth $572,453. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Itron Trading Up 0.1 %

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Itron from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Itron in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Itron from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Itron from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.22.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI opened at $52.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.85. Itron, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.38 and a 52-week high of $60.61.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $467.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.90 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 4.41% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. Itron’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Itron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

