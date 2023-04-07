Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 55.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,582 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KBH. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 52,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KB Home during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in KB Home by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 81,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,002,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,794,000 after buying an additional 21,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

KB Home stock opened at $38.40 on Friday. KB Home has a 52-week low of $24.78 and a 52-week high of $40.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.88.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.40. KB Home had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. KB Home’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 6.59%.

Several analysts have recently commented on KBH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.50 to $42.50 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on KB Home from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of KB Home from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of KB Home from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.27.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

