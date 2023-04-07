Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) by 215.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 18,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $858,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 2,120.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 371.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 27,112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Price Performance

NUS opened at $40.34 on Friday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $51.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.78. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Nu Skin Enterprises Increases Dividend

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.36. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $522.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $78,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,451,420.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $78,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,451,420.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Keith Hatchett sold 21,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $841,545.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,879.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,115 shares of company stock valued at $3,610,007. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and distribution of beauty and wellness solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mainland China, Americas, South Korea, Southeast Asia/Pacific, EMEA, Japan, Hong Kong/Taiwan, Nu Skin Other, Manufacturing, and Rhyz Other.

