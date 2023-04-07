Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 112.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSY. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 172,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,390,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter worth $10,903,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter worth $1,801,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 29,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 7,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bentley Systems

In other news, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $1,504,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 476,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,459,210.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Bentley Systems news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 50,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $2,160,783.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,594,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,381,907.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $1,504,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 476,017 shares in the company, valued at $20,459,210.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 141,652 shares of company stock worth $5,819,992. Company insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Price Performance

BSY stock opened at $41.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 75.93, a P/E/G ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.68. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $45.03.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Bentley Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on BSY shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Friday, March 24th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Bentley Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.56.

Bentley Systems Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

