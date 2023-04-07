Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $103,000 Stock Holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in RPM International were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in RPM International by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RPM International in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in RPM International during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RPM International by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in RPM International during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RPM International alerts:

RPM International Price Performance

Shares of RPM opened at $81.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.95. RPM International Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.56 and a 1 year high of $106.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.10. RPM International had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. RPM International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of RPM International from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RPM International in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on RPM International in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on RPM International from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RPM International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.78.

About RPM International

(Get Rating)

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.