Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $62,000 Stock Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Haemonetics by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,165,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $389,776,000 after buying an additional 1,091,484 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Haemonetics by 166.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,452,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $344,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402,873 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Haemonetics by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,195,195 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $384,600,000 after purchasing an additional 173,113 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Haemonetics by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,893,389 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $288,209,000 after purchasing an additional 174,545 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Haemonetics by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 874,808 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $64,762,000 after purchasing an additional 33,223 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Haemonetics Price Performance

In other news, EVP Josep Llorens sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $215,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE HAE opened at $82.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.36. Haemonetics Co. has a 52-week low of $48.67 and a 52-week high of $91.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $305.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Haemonetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Profile

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

