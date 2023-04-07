Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $70,000 Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 64.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Stephens lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays cut Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.23.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

COF stock opened at $94.93 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $86.84 and a twelve month high of $144.73. The company has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.85.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

