Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $72,000 Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 314.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 29.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,160,261 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $760,413,000 after purchasing an additional 949,408 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Equifax by 1,392.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,003,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $172,030,000 after acquiring an additional 936,245 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Equifax by 803.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 505,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $92,467,000 after acquiring an additional 449,905 shares during the period. Rathbones Group Plc purchased a new position in Equifax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,599,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 485.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 250,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,735,000 after purchasing an additional 207,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EFX opened at $196.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $206.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.98 and a fifty-two week high of $234.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.45.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 24.19%. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.61%.

Several research firms recently commented on EFX. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $195.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Equifax from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Equifax from $223.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equifax has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.07.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

