Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $93,000 Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 128.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EHC. Strs Ohio raised its position in Encompass Health by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 146,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,756,000 after purchasing an additional 48,351 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in Encompass Health during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 4th quarter valued at $415,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:EHC opened at $60.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Encompass Health Co. has a twelve month low of $44.33 and a twelve month high of $74.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.89.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

Several research firms recently commented on EHC. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Encompass Health from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Encompass Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Encompass Health

In other Encompass Health news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 17,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total transaction of $1,087,658.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,227,235.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Encompass Health

(Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.