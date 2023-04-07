Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $99,000 Stock Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 509.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Century Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 137.2% during the third quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 2,616.0% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the third quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Oshkosh

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Jason P. Baab sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $89,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,328. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Oshkosh Trading Down 0.1 %

OSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Oshkosh from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. DA Davidson raised their price target on Oshkosh from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.36.

OSK stock opened at $76.38 on Friday. Oshkosh Co. has a one year low of $69.30 and a one year high of $106.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.77%.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

Featured Stories

