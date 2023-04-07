Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.9% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.78.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $54.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.53 and a 200 day moving average of $54.07. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.16. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.50 and a 12-month high of $64.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 10.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.84%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

(Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Articles

