Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 335.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,297 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 188.3% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 30,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 19,928 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 714.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 82,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 72,523 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,875,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,144,000 after buying an additional 17,125 shares during the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 162,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in ACI Worldwide by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 187,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

ACI Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of ACIW stock opened at $26.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.83. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $29.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $451.81 million during the quarter. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 13.94%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ACIW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.

About ACI Worldwide

(Get Rating)

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.