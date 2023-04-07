Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Crown Castle by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,335,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,204,827,000 after buying an additional 3,258,264 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 26.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,577,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $602,332,000 after acquiring an additional 752,420 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Crown Castle during the third quarter valued at $81,419,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,676,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,867,983,000 after acquiring an additional 445,642 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,942,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,230,979,000 after purchasing an additional 355,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCI opened at $134.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.92. The company has a market cap of $58.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.71 and a twelve month high of $199.97.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently 162.18%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Cowen raised their target price on Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.07.

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

