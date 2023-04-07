Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lessened its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 76.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 99 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at about $59,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $446.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $466.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $451.49. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $398.11 and a 12-month high of $499.48.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.