Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Purchases 488 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 314.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 643 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,849 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 474 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Allegion by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Allegion from $129.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. Vertical Research raised Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Allegion from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Allegion from $116.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allegion in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allegion has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.78.

Allegion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $99.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.66 and a 200-day moving average of $106.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $87.33 and a fifty-two week high of $123.46.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.22. Allegion had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 61.54%. The business had revenue of $861.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Allegion’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 34.75%.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc engages in the provision of security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure, and productive. It operates through the Allegion Americas and Allegion International segments. Its brands include CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss, and Von Duprin. The company was founded on May 9, 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also

