Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Purchases 780 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 595.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 911 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,764,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,818,000 after acquiring an additional 431,262 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 16.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,530,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,711,000 after purchasing an additional 358,911 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 139.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,062,000 after buying an additional 331,067 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,001,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,886,000 after buying an additional 261,033 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,621,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Nikos Fountas sold 4,280 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total transaction of $441,096.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,378.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EEFT stock opened at $106.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.34. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.60 and a fifty-two week high of $141.20.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $865.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.14 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 6.94%. Analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.38.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions. Its products and services include automated teller machine (ATM), point-of-sale (POS), card outsourcing, card issuing and merchant acquiring services, software solutions and cloud based payment solutions, electronic distribution of electronic payment products, foreign exchange services, and international payment services.

