Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 475 VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,154,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,779,000 after purchasing an additional 774,602 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 630,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,785,000 after acquiring an additional 160,987 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 432,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,670,000 after acquiring an additional 152,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 222.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 417,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,282,000 after acquiring an additional 287,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 220.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 105,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,465,000 after purchasing an additional 72,344 shares during the period.

Shares of SMH stock opened at $252.40 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $166.97 and a fifty-two week high of $263.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $247.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.45.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

