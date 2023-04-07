Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 43.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,815 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 4,494 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.7% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 24,508 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 25.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,961 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the third quarter valued at about $480,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 9.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,105,046 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $17,122,000 after buying an additional 96,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GOLD shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BNP Paribas downgraded Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Fundamental Research set a $19.02 price target on Barrick Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.60.

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $19.73 on Friday. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $25.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $34.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.21, a P/E/G ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.69 and a 200-day moving average of $16.88.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

