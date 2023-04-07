Eastman Kodak Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:KODK)

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 4,109 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 304% compared to the average volume of 1,017 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Eastman Kodak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Get Eastman Kodak alerts:

Eastman Kodak Stock Down 1.8 %

Eastman Kodak stock opened at $3.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $305.48 million, a P/E ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 3.74. Eastman Kodak has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $7.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Eastman Kodak

In other news, Director Philippe D. Katz acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $38,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 152,496 shares in the company, valued at $587,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 34.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 297.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 264,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 198,323 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 610,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 304,910 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 643.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 158,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 137,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 1,373.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 209,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 195,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Kodak

(Get Rating)

Eastman Kodak Co engages in the provision of analog and digital innovations. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand. The Traditional Printing segment consists of Prepress Solutions, which includes Kodak’s digital offset plate offerings and computer-to-plate imaging solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Kodak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Kodak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.