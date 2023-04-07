eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Bought by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 111.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,553 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in eBay during the third quarter valued at $1,921,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the third quarter worth about $2,386,000. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of eBay by 41.1% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 47,227 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 13,755 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 5.9% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,734 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $43.57 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.92 and a 12-month high of $56.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.73 and a 200 day moving average of $43.28.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. eBay had a negative net margin of 12.96% and a positive return on equity of 34.14%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. eBay’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is -46.95%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EBAY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.13.

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

