Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the first quarter worth about $304,475,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 429.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 904,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,786,000 after purchasing an additional 734,000 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 180.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 604,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,361,000 after acquiring an additional 389,400 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 596.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 375,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,243,000 after acquiring an additional 321,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 161.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 479,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,194,000 after acquiring an additional 296,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In other news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ecolab Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ECL. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.20.

NYSE ECL opened at $167.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.63. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.04 and a 52-week high of $185.50.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 55.50%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

