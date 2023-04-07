Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR cut its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,097 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 34.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 655,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,173,000 after acquiring an additional 19,798 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $521,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,848,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $521,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,848,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $1,552,038.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,287,695.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,546 shares of company stock worth $8,461,484. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.5 %

EW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.58.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $83.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.03. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $67.13 and a 1 year high of $131.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.40.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

Recommended Stories

