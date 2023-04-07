Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Position Decreased by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC reduced its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLY stock opened at $368.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $332.95 and its 200-day moving average is $344.45. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $276.83 and a twelve month high of $384.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.99 billion, a PE ratio of 53.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.49, for a total value of $73,602,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,333,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,866,977,066.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.49, for a total value of $73,602,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,866,977,066.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total transaction of $856,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,711,615.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 689,703 shares of company stock worth $237,930,004. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.11.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

