Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 21.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,338,000 after buying an additional 4,412,664 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 54.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,311,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,504 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,588,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,471,432,000 after purchasing an additional 996,990 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 153.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,014,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,086,000 after purchasing an additional 613,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 229.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 729,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,724,000 after purchasing an additional 507,733 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $455.00 to $444.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.11.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 689,703 shares of company stock worth $237,930,004 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $368.29 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $276.83 and a 12-month high of $384.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $332.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $344.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

