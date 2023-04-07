Entera Bio Ltd. Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.23) Per Share (NASDAQ:ENTX)

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Entera Bio in a report issued on Tuesday, April 4th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Entera Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($0.80) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Entera Bio’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.92) EPS.

Get Entera Bio alerts:

Entera Bio Price Performance

ENTX stock opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.83. Entera Bio has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.88.

Insider Activity at Entera Bio

Institutional Trading of Entera Bio

In related news, CEO Miranda Jayne Toledano acquired 30,000 shares of Entera Bio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.01 per share, with a total value of $30,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,668. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 5.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENTX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Entera Bio during the first quarter worth $29,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Entera Bio by 358.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35,968 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Entera Bio by 555.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 118,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.12% of the company’s stock.

Entera Bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entera Bio Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics. It s pipeline include PTH, GLP-E, and hGh, The company was founded on September 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Entera Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entera Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.