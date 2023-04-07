Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Holdings Trimmed by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,491,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,464,558,000 after purchasing an additional 246,924 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,863,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,294,494,000 after purchasing an additional 159,535 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 16.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,936,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,568,000 after purchasing an additional 424,672 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 18.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,111,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,810,000 after purchasing an additional 330,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 30.9% during the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,639,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,391,000 after purchasing an additional 386,705 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ETR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Entergy from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. TheStreet downgraded Entergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Entergy in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Entergy from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.69.

Insider Activity

Entergy Stock Performance

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total value of $421,753.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total value of $421,753.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $1,326,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,586.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,821,838. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $110.97 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $94.94 and a one year high of $126.82. The firm has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.94 and its 200-day moving average is $108.14.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 8.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 79.41%.

Entergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.