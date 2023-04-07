Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Bought by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Entergy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Entergy by 15.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Entergy by 2.5% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Entergy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Entergy from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Entergy from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Entergy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Entergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Entergy Stock Performance

In other Entergy news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total value of $31,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,269 shares in the company, valued at $339,845.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total value of $421,753.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total value of $31,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,845.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,092 shares of company stock worth $1,821,838 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $110.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.14. The company has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.65. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $94.94 and a 12-month high of $126.82.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 8.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.41%.

Entergy Profile

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.