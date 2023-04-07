Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Shares Up 2.4%

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) shares rose 2.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $110.10 and last traded at $110.10. Approximately 171,245 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,435,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ETR shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Entergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.69.

Entergy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.94 and a 200-day moving average of $108.14.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 79.41%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total value of $421,753.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $1,326,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,129 shares in the company, valued at $968,586.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total transaction of $421,753.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,656 shares in the company, valued at $179,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,821,838. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entergy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Entergy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,491,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,464,558,000 after buying an additional 246,924 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Entergy by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,863,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,294,494,000 after purchasing an additional 159,535 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Entergy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,092,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,589,000 after purchasing an additional 67,688 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Entergy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,034,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,300,000 after purchasing an additional 97,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,744,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,759,000 after buying an additional 393,839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

