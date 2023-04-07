Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Plans $0.49 Quarterly Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.
Enterprise Products Partners has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 26 years. Enterprise Products Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 73.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Enterprise Products Partners to earn $2.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.8%.
Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $26.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $57.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.09. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $28.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.83 and a 200-day moving average of $25.12.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 11,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $300,542.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,491,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,671,159.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.
About Enterprise Products Partners
Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.
