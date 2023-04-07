Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Purchased by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,908 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9,906.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,753,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675,795 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 299.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,029,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,865 shares during the last quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,164,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,888,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $306,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $646,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 11,950 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.15 per share, for a total transaction of $300,542.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,491,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,671,159.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 32.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EPD. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

NYSE EPD opened at $26.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.12. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $22.90 and a 12-month high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 78.40%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

