Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Enzo Biochem Price Performance

NYSE ENZ opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. Enzo Biochem has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $3.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $124.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.77.

Get Enzo Biochem alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 951,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,540,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,420 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Enzo Biochem during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Enzo Biochem during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 50.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enzo Biochem

Enzo Biochem, Inc is an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, which focuses on delivering and applying advanced technology capabilities to produce affordable reliable products and services that enable customers to meet their clinical needs. It operates through the following segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enzo Biochem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzo Biochem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.