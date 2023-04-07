EOS Tops 24 Hour Volume of $36.74 Million (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 7th. One EOS coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.20 or 0.00004295 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, EOS has traded 2% higher against the dollar. EOS has a total market capitalization of $1.31 billion and $36.74 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00009644 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003915 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004540 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004033 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001256 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,087,531,555 coins. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a blockchain platform that allows developers to easily create decentralized applications (dApps), decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) and other blockchain-based projects. It uses a combination of Proof of Work (PoW) and Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to secure its network and validate transactions. It was developed by Block.one, a company founded by a team of experienced blockchain developers led by Daniel Larimer, the founder of Bitshares, Steem, and DPoS. EOS is used for creating and deploying dApps, DAOs, and other blockchain projects, and provides users with the ability to securely transfer value and store data on the EOS blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

