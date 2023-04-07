Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Barclays

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Equitable from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Equitable from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Equitable from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James began coverage on Equitable in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Equitable from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.56.

Equitable Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $24.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.40. Equitable has a 12 month low of $22.58 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.32.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Equitable will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Equitable’s payout ratio is 18.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equitable

In other Equitable news, Director Kristi Ann Matus sold 19,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $450,391.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 8,100 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $205,578.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,833.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristi Ann Matus sold 19,297 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $450,391.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equitable

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equitable Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segment: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment includes annuity products, which primarily meet the needs of individuals saving for retirement or seeking retirement income.

See Also

