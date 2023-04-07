Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Purchased by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 149.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,685,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,887,954,000 after purchasing an additional 184,219 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,203,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $892,530,000 after purchasing an additional 202,909 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,817,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,542 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 8.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,680,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $541,213,000 after acquiring an additional 586,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 21.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,446,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,227,000 after acquiring an additional 960,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.50 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.06.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Up 0.8 %

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $67.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.69. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.91 and a twelve month high of $83.80. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 43.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.447 dividend. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 116.99%.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

