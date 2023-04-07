Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) shares were up 2.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.56 and last traded at $44.56. Approximately 192,611 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,227,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on WTRG shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.38.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.16.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $705.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essential Utilities

In other Essential Utilities news, CEO Chris Franklin bought 37,245 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,515,871.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,871.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essential Utilities

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,626,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,183,000 after buying an additional 535,454 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,324,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,311,000 after buying an additional 633,910 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Essential Utilities by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,295,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,169,000 after acquiring an additional 149,565 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,020,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,318,000 after acquiring an additional 516,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,816,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,687,000 after acquiring an additional 27,268 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

