Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Bought by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESS. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 136.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.86.

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

Essex Property Trust Increases Dividend

ESS opened at $209.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.75. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.03 and a fifty-two week high of $363.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $221.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $2.31 per share. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 147.13%.

About Essex Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Articles

