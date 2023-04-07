Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $62.38 and last traded at $62.33. 154,631 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,400,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EVRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet cut Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

Evergy Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.50.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.63 million. Evergy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 9.17%. Evergy’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.6125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.15%.

Insider Transactions at Evergy

In related news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 22,500 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $1,345,725.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,311.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Evergy by 227.8% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Evergy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Motco increased its stake in Evergy by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

