Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Trading 2.5% Higher

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $80.04 and last traded at $80.04. 432,242 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,759,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ES. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research cut Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus cut their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

Eversource Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.68.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total transaction of $153,166.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,763 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,747.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

