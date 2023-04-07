Exelon (NYSE:EXC) Trading Up 2.5%

Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.90 and last traded at $42.90. 1,922,039 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 7,163,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.38. The stock has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.61.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.