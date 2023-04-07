FD Technologies (LON:FDP) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of FD Technologies (LON:FDP – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 2,331 ($28.95) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of FD Technologies in a report on Monday, March 20th.

FD Technologies Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of FDP stock opened at GBX 1,718 ($21.34) on Tuesday. FD Technologies has a 12-month low of GBX 1,202 ($14.93) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,620 ($32.54). The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,698.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,504.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £482.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,908.57 and a beta of 0.57.

About FD Technologies

FD Technologies Plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting, and Software segments. It provides KX, a technology for real-time data analytics and data management; First Derivative, a technology-led service for capital markets; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive account-based marketing solution.

