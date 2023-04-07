FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) CEO Rajesh Subramaniam Sells 11,125 Shares

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,986.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,120,967.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

FedEx stock opened at $232.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $210.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.44. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $248.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.59 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 39.72%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,998 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 112,949 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $16,770,000 after buying an additional 12,455 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in FedEx by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 348,770 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $51,784,000 after buying an additional 19,145 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 793,357 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $117,790,000 after buying an additional 32,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $241.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.41.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

