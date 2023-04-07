FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Director Amy B. Lane Purchases 830 Shares

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) Director Amy B. Lane purchased 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at $549,363.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

FDX stock opened at $232.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $248.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $210.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 39.72%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 0.6% in the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 16,651 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in FedEx by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,220 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $233.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group set a $260.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.41.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

