FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Increased to $263.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Loop Capital from $241.00 to $263.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FDX. Argus upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of FedEx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $258.00 in a report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $241.41.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $232.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $58.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FedEx has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $248.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.44.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 14.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 39.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,986.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at $9,120,967.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,363.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 26.7% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,998 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 12.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 112,949 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $16,770,000 after buying an additional 12,455 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 5.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 348,770 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $51,784,000 after buying an additional 19,145 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 14.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 793,357 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $117,790,000 after buying an additional 32,968 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

