FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Raised to $180.00 at Morgan Stanley

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised FedEx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on FedEx from $242.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on FedEx from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a hold rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $241.41.

FDX opened at $232.10 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $210.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $248.76. The company has a market capitalization of $58.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.59 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 14.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 39.72%.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,986.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at $9,120,967.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in FedEx during the second quarter worth $30,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

